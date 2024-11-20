RecycLiCo Announces AGM and Highlights Recycling Focus

RecycLiCo Battery Materials (TSE:AMY) has released an update.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is set to hold its annual general meeting on December 12, 2024, in Richmond, British Columbia, with the option for remote attendance via Zoom. The company focuses on sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, offering technologies that recover battery-grade materials efficiently.

