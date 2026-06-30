Recursion Pharmaceuticals vs. Summit Therapeutics: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Recursion Pharmaceuticals leverages an artificial intelligence platform to decode biology and automate the drug discovery process.

Summit Therapeutics is focused on its lead oncology candidate, ivonescimab, aiming to disrupt the standard of care in lung cancer.

Which biotechnology innovator represents the better addition to your portfolio as 2026 unfolds?

10 stocks we like better than Recursion Pharmaceuticals ›

Choosing between Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) requires weighing the broad potential of artificial intelligence against the specific clinical prospects of a high-potential oncology drug candidate.

Both companies operate in the high-stakes world of biotechnology, but they take very different paths toward drug development. While Recursion focuses on an industrial-scale platform to find many targets, Summit is betting heavily on the success of a single, promising antibody therapy.

The case for Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals operates as a TechBio company, using its proprietary Recursion OS to automate biological experiments and analyze them with artificial intelligence. The company generates vast amounts of proprietary data to identify potential treatments for oncology, rare diseases, and neuroscience. It works with several major biotech stocks through strategic collaborations, including Roche (OTC:RHHBY), Genentech, Takeda (NYSE:TAK), Bayer (OTC:BAYRY), Merck (NYSE:MRK), and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). Customer concentration in these large-scale partnerships adds a layer of risk to the business, as revenue depends on the continued health of these specific alliances.

In fiscal 2025, revenue reached nearly $74.7 million, good for growth of about 26.9% year over year. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of close to $644.8 million. This reflects the high cost of maintaining its massive computing infrastructure and advancing a broad pipeline of investigational medicines through various stages of development.

As of Recursion’s December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio stands at roughly 0.1x, which measures total debt against shareholder equity and indicates a very low level of borrowing. The current ratio is approximately 5.5x, meaning the company has five and a half times more short-term assets than short-term liabilities to cover its immediate obligations. Free cash flow was negative at nearly $378.3 million for the year, which is pretty common for clinical-stage companies investing heavily in future research.

The case for Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody designed to treat various types of solid tumors. The company’s core strategy revolves around a licensing agreement with Akeso (OTC:AKESF), which grants Summit the rights to develop and commercialize this lead candidate in major global territories including North America and Europe. Because the company’s future depends almost entirely on this one drug, its commercial success is highly concentrated on clinical trial outcomes and the relationship with its supply partner.

In fiscal 2025, the company reported no revenue, as it doesn’t yet have products for sale. The net loss for the year was approximately $1.1 billion, a significant increase from previous periods. This high level of spending is largely due to the expensive late-stage clinical trials required to prove the efficacy and safety of ivonescimab to regulatory agencies.

As of Summit’s December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is zero, meaning the company carries no debt relative to its shareholder equity. Its current ratio is nearly 9.9x, which shows a very strong ability to meet short-term financial commitments with existing cash and assets. Free cash flow for the period was negative at close to $240.2 million, reflecting the ongoing costs of drug development without any incoming product revenue.

Risk profile comparison

Recursion Pharmaceuticals faces risks related to its significant history of operating losses, including an accumulated deficit of roughly $2.1 billion. There is no guarantee that its AI-driven platform will successfully produce approved drugs, and the company requires substantial new capital to continue its operations. Furthermore, the business relies on third-party manufacturers and strategic partners, and any issue with these relationships or disruptions in the supply chain could hinder development.

Summit Therapeutics is heavily exposed to concentration risk, as its business value is almost entirely tied to ivonescimab. If this single candidate fails in clinical trials or does not receive regulatory approval, the company would be would be up a creek without a paddle. Additionally, Summit has massive future financial obligations to its partner Akeso, including potential payments of up to $4.56 billion, and faces stiff competition from established oncology giants like Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Valuation comparison

Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently trades at a high multiple of its revenue, while Summit Therapeutics has no price-to-sales ratio due to its lack of product sales.

Metric Recursion Pharmaceuticals Summit Therapeutics P/S ratio 19.3 N/A

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I think Recursion Pharmaceuticals looks more attractive here. It posted a significantly smaller loss in its most recent fiscal year, and the company has multiple big-name partnerships currently employing its proprietary system. There is no guarantee Recursion's platform is going to produce anything that moves the needle, but I like that it has diversification among clients (and therefore, presumably among drugs). Plus, I don't think pharma giants like Merck or Sanofi are at risk of going out of business.

On the other hand, Summit is basically betting the house on ivonescimab. That concentration risk is not a thing I would go in for. It has plenty of dry powder, sure, but it's all being directed toward one place. If this single drug candidate fails, I'm not sure if Summit could pivot to something else, and even if it could, how long that might take. Furthermore, Summit relies on a single partnership, unlike Recursion, which has multiple companies it's teaming up with.

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Erin Kennedy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, and Summit Therapeutics. The Motley Fool recommends Roche Holding AG. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.