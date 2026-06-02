Recursion Pharmaceuticals vs. Schrödinger: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Recursion Pharmaceuticals uses its AI-driven platform to manage a deep pipeline of drug candidates through strategic partnerships with industry giants.

Schrödinger leverages physics-based software to generate steady recurring revenue alongside its own therapeutic discovery efforts.

Which AI-powered drug discovery pioneer is the better fit for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Schrödinger ›

As drug discovery moves from trial-and-error to digital simulation, choosing between Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) depends on whether you prefer a biotech-heavy or software-focused investment approach.

Recursion seeks to industrialize drug discovery by using massive datasets and artificial intelligence to map biology. Schrödinger provides the computational platform used by thousands of researchers, combining a software-as-a-service model with high-upside drug development programs. Both companies represent the frontier of the movement to make medicine faster and cheaper to develop.

The case for Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion is building an industrialized engine for medicine. It operates among biotech stocks, selling access to its proprietary platform and pursuing joint development with major partners like Roche (OTC:RHHBY) and Bayer (OTC:BAYZF). The company uses massive datasets and automation to identify new drug candidates. This customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business, as it depends on a few large entities for all of its near-term revenue.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $74.7 million, representing approximately 26.9% growth over the prior year. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of roughly $644.8 million. This loss reflects the high costs of running clinical trials and maintaining a vast digital infrastructure needed to process biological data.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.1x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, showing that the company relies very little on borrowed money to fund its operations. Free cash flow for the period was a negative $378.3 million.

The case for Schrödinger

Schrödinger sells a physics-based computational platform used by researchers globally. Its software helps scientists predict how molecules will behave, significantly speeding up the discovery of new medicines and materials. Major collaborators include Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Novartis, (NYSE:NVS) providing a mix of software fees and milestone-based payments. The company also pursues its own proprietary drug discovery programs to capture more value from its technology.

For FY 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately $255.9 million. This was an increase of nearly 23.3% compared to the previous year. The company reported a net loss of roughly $103.3 million, which represents a notable improvement from the heavier losses recorded in fiscal year 2024. These figures suggest the company is making progress toward stabilizing its bottom line while growing its software footprint. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was roughly $12.5 million.

Risk profile comparison

Recursion faces significant regulatory hurdles because it currently has no products approved for sale. It relies on a small group of partners, and the termination of any agreement with a company like Roche could hurt its revenue. Additionally, it faces stiff competition from larger firms with deeper pockets. The company also carries risks related to potential cybersecurity breaches that could compromise its proprietary AI datasets.

Schrödinger depends on software sales cycles that can last nearly a year, making its revenue somewhat unpredictable. It competes with established technology firms like Dassault Systèmes (OTC:DASTY) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS). The company also carries risks related to its drug development programs, where trial delays or poor results can impact its stock price. Furthermore, it relies on third-party cloud infrastructure to deliver its services to customers.

Valuation comparison

Schrödinger appears more established with a lower P/S ratio, while Recursion trades at a significant premium based on its future potential.

Metric Recursion Pharmaceuticals Schrödinger P/S ratio 26.1x 4.3x

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I wouldn’t buy either of these stocks right now. Recursion was founded in 2013 with a goal of speeding up the development process. It is still a clinical-stage business with no products to sell. It doesn’t even have any candidates in phase 3 testing yet. If you’re considering this stock, it’s probably best to wait until it proves it can develop at least one new drug in a timely manner.

If I had to choose one of these stocks, I’d go with Shrodinger. Instead of depending on successful clinical trials, the company depends on the continued growth of its already successful software business. Annual contract value at the end of the first quarter grew 12% year over year to $28.4 million.

I’m not going to even consider buying Schrodinger right now because it’s still reporting significant losses. In the first quarter, the company lost $60 million.

While Schrodinger is losing money now, its bottom line is heading in the right direction. Management expects operating expenses to fall significantly in 2026. Annual contract value, though, is expected to climb by 10% to 15% this year.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bristol Myers Squibb, Cadence Design Systems, Dassault Systèmes Se, and Schrödinger. The Motley Fool recommends Roche Holding AG. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.