Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) standing at $9.38, reflecting a +0.43% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.16%.

The biotechnology company's shares have seen an increase of 1.97% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.

The upcoming earnings release of Recursion Pharmaceuticals will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Recursion Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of -$0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.89%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $15.98 million, indicating a 45.01% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.60 per share and revenue of $45.99 million. These totals would mark changes of -1.27% and +3.18%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.