Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed at $3.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -8.06% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.9%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 25% lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 1%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 25, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.28, indicating a 47.17% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $25.5 million, showing a 460.44% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

RXRX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.59 per share and revenue of $64.62 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.92% and +9.83%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Recursion Pharmaceuticals holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.