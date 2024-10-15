Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) reached $6.67, with a -0.74% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 1.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.35% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.33, indicating a 23.26% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $34.71 million, indicating a 229.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.58 per share and a revenue of $76.68 million, signifying shifts of 0% and +72.02%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Recursion Pharmaceuticals holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.