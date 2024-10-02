Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) standing at $6.11, reflecting a -0.97% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 1.65% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.31, reflecting a 27.91% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.31 million, up 187.83% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.58 per share and revenue of $70.63 million, which would represent changes of 0% and +58.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.72% increase. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RXRX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.