Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed at $6.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.91% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

The biotechnology company's shares have seen a decrease of 12.93% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.31, up 27.91% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $30.31 million, indicating a 187.83% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.58 per share and revenue of $70.63 million, indicating changes of 0% and +58.45%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.72% upward. Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.