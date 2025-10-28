Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed at $5.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -6.19% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.23% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.8%.

Shares of the biotechnology company witnessed a gain of 28.31% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 5.57%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.38, down 11.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.45 million, down 33.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.53 per share and revenue of $72.38 million. These totals would mark changes of +9.47% and +23.02%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.73% lower. Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

