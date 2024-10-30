Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) ended the recent trading session at $6.68, demonstrating a -0.89% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.56%.

The biotechnology company's shares have seen an increase of 9.24% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of -$0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.26%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $34.71 million, indicating a 229.65% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

RXRX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.58 per share and revenue of $76.68 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +72.02%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RXRX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.