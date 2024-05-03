Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the latest trading day at $8.84, indicating a +0.57% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.99%.

The biotechnology company's stock has climbed by 0.69% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.68%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 9, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.43, indicating a 26.47% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $13.36 million, indicating a 10.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.63 per share and revenue of $45.75 million, which would represent changes of -3.16% and +2.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Recursion Pharmaceuticals is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RXRX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.