Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the most recent trading day at $3.85, moving -3.27% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

The stock of biotechnology company has fallen by 17.26% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.28, marking a 47.17% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.5 million, up 460.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.59 per share and a revenue of $64.62 million, demonstrating changes of +5.92% and +9.83%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

