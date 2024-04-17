Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) standing at $7.47, reflecting a -1.32% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.15%.

Shares of the biotechnology company have depreciated by 29.58% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 6.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.43, showcasing a 26.47% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.36 million, up 10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.63 per share and a revenue of $45.75 million, indicating changes of -3.16% and +2.63%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.97% increase. Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX)

