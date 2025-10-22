Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) ended the recent trading session at $5.75, demonstrating a -5.89% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.

Shares of the biotechnology company witnessed a gain of 27.03% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 3.64%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of -$0.38 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.76%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $17.45 million, indicating a 33.11% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.53 per share and revenue of $72.38 million, which would represent changes of +9.47% and +23.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.73% lower. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

