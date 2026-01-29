Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed at $4.32, marking a -3.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.72%.

The stock of biotechnology company has risen by 9.29% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.28, up 47.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.5 million, up 460.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.59 per share and revenue of $64.62 million. These totals would mark changes of +5.92% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.08% higher. Right now, Recursion Pharmaceuticals possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

