Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed at $6.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.47% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 8.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.47%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of -$0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34.71 million, up 229.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.58 per share and revenue of $76.68 million, which would represent changes of 0% and +72.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Recursion Pharmaceuticals is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 73, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.