Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the most recent trading day at $3.37, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 5.95% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 7.53% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. On that day, Recursion Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of -$0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $20.73 million, reflecting a 40.65% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.93 per share and revenue of $90.52 million, which would represent changes of +35.42% and +21.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.98% higher. As of now, Recursion Pharmaceuticals holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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