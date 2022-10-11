Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Recursion Pharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the US$515m in cash it held at June 2022. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$113m. That means it had a cash runway of about 4.5 years as of June 2022. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Recursion Pharmaceuticals actually boosted its cash burn by 6.7%, year on year. On a more positive note, the operating revenue improved by 105% over the period, offering an indication that the expenditure may well be worthwhile. If revenue is maintained once spending on growth decreases, that could well pay off! It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Recursion Pharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

While Recursion Pharmaceuticals seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$1.9b and burnt through US$113m last year, which is 6.0% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Recursion Pharmaceuticals' cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Recursion Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

