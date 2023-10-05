Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc - (RXRX) Price Target Increased by 7.12% to 17.17

The average one-year price target for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc - (NASDAQ:RXRX) has been revised to 17.17 / share. This is an increase of 7.12% from the prior estimate of 16.03 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 139.80% from the latest reported closing price of 7.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXRX is 0.30%, a decrease of 37.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.40% to 133,613K shares. The put/call ratio of RXRX is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 25,098K shares representing 11.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,136K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXRX by 5.35% over the last quarter.

Kinnevik AB holds 10,406K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,653K shares, representing an increase of 26.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXRX by 46.04% over the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 8,452K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Data Collective IV GP holds 5,941K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 5,050K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,470K shares, representing an increase of 31.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXRX by 221.95% over the last quarter.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Recursion is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering, with the goal of radically improving the lives of patients and industrializing drug discovery. Central to its mission is the Recursion Operating System, or Recursion OS, that combines an advanced infrastructure layer to generate what Recursion believes is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing proprietary biological and chemical datasets and the Recursion Map, a suite of custom software, algorithms, and machine learning tools that the company uses to explore foundational biology unconstrained by human bias and navigate to new biological insights which may accelerate its programs. biotechnology company scaling more like a technology company.

