Recursion Pharmaceuticals CFO Ben Taylor to Join Exscientia

December 03, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( (RXRX) ) has shared an update.

Ben Taylor, CFO of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, is set to join Exscientia AI Ltd. with a competitive compensation package including a £400,000 salary, bonuses, and a $5 million equity grant. His employment terms ensure financial security through severance and vesting conditions, appealing to investors and financial enthusiasts tracking executive movements in the pharmaceutical sector.

