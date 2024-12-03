Recursion Pharmaceuticals call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) with 8,679 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 7 points to 118.97%. Jan-25 7.5 calls and 12/6 weekly 7.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.13. Earnings are expected on February 27th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RXRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.