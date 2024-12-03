Recursion Pharmaceuticals call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) with 8,679 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 7 points to 118.97%. Jan-25 7.5 calls and 12/6 weekly 7.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.13. Earnings are expected on February 27th.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.