RXRX

Recursion Pharma Slides

July 13, 2023 — 10:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) are trading down on Thursday morning after surging to a year-to-date high on yesterday after announcing a collaboration and $50 million investment by Nvidia as a private investment in public equity. There have been no corporate announcements today to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $10.90, down 9.78 percent from $12.08 on a volume of 7,137,677.

