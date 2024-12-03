Recursion announces first patient dosed in Phase 1/2 trial of REC-1245

Recursion announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of REC-1245, a new chemical entity for the treatment of biomarker-enriched solid tumors and lymphoma. Recursion identified the novel regulatory role of RBM39 on CDK12 function using its AI-powered maps of biology. Recursion believes the modulation of RBM39 may be associated with a therapeutic effect in certain biomarker-enriched solid tumors and lymphoma. Preclinical data support that RBM39 degradation induces splicing defects which downregulate DNA Damage Response networks and cell cycle checkpoints.
