Recurring Revenues & Strong Liquidity Aid FDS Amid High Rivalry

FactSet Research Systems FDS is driving growth through a strong recurring revenue model and artificial intelligence (AI) integration into data delivery and user workflows. The company’s strategic acquisitions further support its long-term growth. Its robust liquidity and shareholder-friendly policies are added advantages.

However, persistently rising spending and integration issues dampen profitability, scalability and overall financial performance. Stiff competition from other players also remains a concern.

How is FDS Faring?

FactSet Research provides integrated financial information, analytical applications and industry-leading service for the global investment community. The company is benefiting from its recurring revenue model driven by steady demand across these core workflows. FDS reported an Organic Annual Subscription Value (ASV) of $2,449.1 million in the last reported quarter, which increased 6.7% year over year. The rise was driven primarily by data solutions and workstations across all regions.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. Revenue (TTM)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. revenue-ttm | FactSet Research Systems Inc. Quote

As clients modernize their research and execution tasks, FDS is rapidly integrating AI more deeply into data delivery and user workflows. It is deploying AI internally, including coding assistants that generate nearly one-fifth of successful code commits, freeing capacity for product work. These initiatives, paired with continued investment in cloud infrastructure and AI tools, support a sustainable long-term outlook.

FDS pursues acquisitions as a significant tool to expedite growth. The company acquired idaciti to accelerate the availability of essential data sets that underpin advanced future workflows. In 2025, the acquisitions of LiquidityBook and LogoIntern enhanced FDS’s ability to serve the integrated workflow requirements of clients across the portfolio life cycle and improved junior bankers' productivity by automating tasks involving the manipulation of presentation logos.

The company consistently maintains solid cash reserves, showcasing strong liquidity. As of Feb. 28, 2026, FDS had generated free cash flow of $186 million and maintained $285 million in cash with no current debt. FDS had a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 1.43, higher than the industry average of 1.01. A current ratio of more than 1 often indicates that the company will be able to easily pay off its short-term obligations.

FDS has demonstrated a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchase programs. It paid dividends of $138.6 million, $150.7 million and $160 million, while repurchasing shares worth $176.7 million, $253.2 million and $300.4 million in 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. Such moves instill investor confidence in its stock and enhance shareholder value.

Meanwhile, FDS faces intense competition from giants such as Bloomberg L.P., Thomson Reuters Inc., S&P Global Market Intelligence, MSCI Inc., Morningstar Inc., BlackRock Solutions and RIMES Technologies Corporation. This competition can limit pricing power, increase operational expenses and potentially reduce market share. As a result, the company must balance competitive pricing strategies with the need to maintain healthy profit margins.

The company continues to invest heavily in compensation, cloud infrastructure and AI tools, resulting in elevated operating expenses. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, FDS reported an operating margin of 30.3%, down from 32.5% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin also declined to 35% from 37.3% a year ago.

Management maintained its fiscal 2026 adjusted operating margin guidance of 34-35.5%, indicating continued investment pacing through the second half of the year. This could limit future margin expansion in a slower-growth environment.

Although FDS has grown through acquisitions, the combined performance of acquired entities has fallen short of expectations due to the underestimation of intercompany revenues. Integrating newly acquired businesses also consumes financial, operational and managerial resources. Since the company continues to pursue acquisitions as a growth strategy, FDS could face integration issues in the future.

FDS reported impressive second-quarter 2026 results. It reported earnings of $4.46 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1% and increased 4.2% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $611 million marginally surpassed the consensus estimate and rose 7.1% year over year.

FactSet Research Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

S&P Global SPGI reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results. SPGI’s adjusted earnings of $4.97 per share beat the consensus mark by 3.1% and rose 13.7% from the year-ago quarter. SPGI’s total revenues of $4.2 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 2.6% and increased 10.4% year over year.

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN posted impressive first-quarter 2026 results. WCN’s adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 3.4% and rose 8.9% from the year-ago quarter. WCN’s total revenues of $2.37 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.7% and increased 6.4% year over year.

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FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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