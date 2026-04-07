Recurring Revenue Model and Acquisitions Fuel Broadridge's Growth

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is benefiting from its strong business model driven by higher recurring fee revenues. Its acquisitions and diverse offerings further support top-line growth. Consistent global demand for technology solutions helps the company significantly gain from its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings. Strong shareholder-friendly policies are an added advantage.

Meanwhile, low liquidity and client concentration pose significant concerns for the company. Heightened competition within the software industry further puts pressure on profitability and scalability.

How is BR Faring?

Broadridge gains from investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset managers and corporate issuers. It offers SaaS-based BPO services by leveraging networks, data and digital capabilities, maintaining a strong business model with substantial recurring revenue streams. A significant portion of profit is derived from recurring fees, driven by new business, internal expansion and acquisition-related benefits.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. revenue-ttm | Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Quote

BR’s acquisition of Itiviti has boosted its global technology and operations segment, increasing the company’s presence in EMEA and APAC. The acquisition significantly contributes to the company’s international revenue growth and fits strategically with Broadridge’s capital market franchise.

The company’s well-crafted growth strategy in governance, capital markets and wealth management supports its overall sustainability. BR utilizes next-generation digital communications and enhances print and mail services through advanced technology on the governance front, while continuing to develop its global platform capabilities and use next-generation solutions to improve its offerings on the wealth management front. The comprehensive wealth management platform offers robust systems and data integration capabilities.

BR consistently rewards its shareholders through dividend payments. It paid dividends of $402.3 million, $368.2 million, $331.0 million and $290.7 million in fiscal 2025, 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to return value to shareholders and instill their confidence in the business.

Meanwhile, Broadridge faces significant competition from the likes of DST Systems Inc. Its Investor Communication Solutions business competes with transfer agents who handle communication services to registered (non-beneficial) securities holders, proxy advisory firms, proxy solicitation firms and other proxy services providers. The Global Technology and Operations business principally competes with brokerage firms that perform their trade processing in-house and with numerous other outsourcing vendors. Such competition demands continuous innovation and differentiation while maintaining cost efficiency. The requirement to invest in technology increases the difficulty in balancing growth and profitability with its competitors.

The company also faces a major customer concentration risk as it primarily serves clients in the financial services industry. Its largest single client accounted for 7%, 8% and 7% of its consolidated revenues in fiscal years 2025, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

BR’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the second-quarter fiscal 2026 was 0.97, lower than the industry average of 1.87. A current ratio of less than 1 often indicates that the company may not be well-positioned to pay off its short-term obligations.

Recently, BR reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2026 results. Adjusted profit of $1.59 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19% and increased 2% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.71 billion topped the consensus estimate by 7.6% and rose 7.9% year over year.

Broadridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshots of Some Other Players

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

Waste Connections’ adjusted earnings (excluding 28 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.29 per share marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased 11.2% year over year. WCN’s revenues of $2.4 billion met the consensus estimate and grew 5% from the year-ago quarter.

Equifax Inc. EFX posted impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

Equifax’s adjusted earnings were $2.09 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% but declining 1.4% from the year-ago quarter. EFX’s total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.3% and grew 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.