News & Insights

Markets
CSIQ

Recurrent Energy Secures Multi-currency Revolving Credit Facility Of Up To EUR 1.3 Bln

May 23, 2024 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), announced Thursday that it has secured a multi-currency revolving credit facility valued at up to 1.3 billion euros with ten banks for the construction of renewable energy projects in several European countries. This facility will empower Recurrent Energy to continue to develop and construct solar and battery energy storage projects across Spain, Italy, the U.K., the Netherlands, France, and Germany.

Initially, the facility will support the near-term construction of close to 1 GW of solar capacity, with the vast majority allocated to Spain and the remainder to the U.K.

This green facility will be available for three years with optional extensions. It is initially sized at 674 million euros, but includes potential upsizing to approximately 1.3 billion euros.

The agreement includes financing for both full merchant and contracted projects and allows credit to be received in both euros and British pounds.

With the backing of its financial partners, Recurrent Energy continues to lead the energy transition, executing on a project development pipeline of 26 GWp of solar and 56 GWh of battery energy storage worldwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSIQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.