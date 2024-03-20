News & Insights

Recurrent Energy Buys Over 420 MWp Solar PV Portfolio In Spain

March 20, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) announced on Wednesday that it has acquired a solar PV portfolio in the south of Spain with a capacity of over 420 MWp.

The financial terms of the transaction are not known.

Recurrent Energy currently has projects in various stages of development in Spain and expects to start construction on more than 1 GW of solar projects in 2024.

The recently acquired portfolio is located in Carmona, a municipality in Seville, with an aggregate capacity of more than 420 MWp.These projects are currently under construction.

The Rey portfolio is expected to produce approximately 916,000 MWh of clean energy a year, to serve the needs of more than 275,000 homes and displacing around 184,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

