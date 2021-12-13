Recuriter SThree expects annual net fees to surge; CEO to step down

Dec 13 (Reuters) - SThree Plc STEMS.L said on Monday its Chief Executive Officer Mark Dorman would be stepping down due to personal reasons, and that the British recruiting firm expected to post record annual profits as reopening of economies spurred a hiring boom.

SThree, which specialises in hiring in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics sectors, said net fees earned grew 19% on 2020 and 9% on 2019 for the year ended Nov. 30.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

