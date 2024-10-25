Rectifier Technologies Sets Date for 2024 AGM

Rectifier Technologies Ltd (AU:RFT) has released an update.

Rectifier Technologies Ltd has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set for November 27 in Melbourne, highlighting the importance of shareholder participation in key company decisions. Shareholders can vote in person or via proxy, emphasizing the significance of their involvement in the meeting’s resolutions.

