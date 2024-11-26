Rectifier Technologies Ltd Secures Shareholder Confidence

Rectifier Technologies Ltd (AU:RFT) has released an update.

Rectifier Technologies Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with strong shareholder support for the election of directors and adoption of the remuneration report. The voting results showed overwhelming approval, with percentages consistently above 97%. This outcome reflects shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.

