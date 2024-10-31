News & Insights

Recticel’s Strong Q3 Growth and Strategic Positioning

October 31, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Recticel (GB:0NHV) has released an update.

Recticel has reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with sales surging by 18% to EUR 156.6 million, driven by robust performances in several European regions despite challenging conditions in Central Europe. The company’s strategic acquisitions and improved productivity have fortified its competitive edge, positioning it well for future growth in line with the EU’s sustainability agenda. The firm anticipates achieving an adjusted EBITDA of approximately EUR 50 million for the year.

