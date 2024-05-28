Recticel Shareholders Approve Dividend and Directorships

Recticel (GB:0NHV) has released an update.

At Recticel’s Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting, all agenda items were approved including a EUR 0.31 per share dividend payment and various directorial appointments and reappointments. Key financial decisions encompassed the approval of annual accounts, allocation of results, and directors’ remuneration policies for 2024. Additionally, the issuance of a new stock option plan for executives was authorized.

