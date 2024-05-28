News & Insights

Stocks

Recticel Shareholders Approve Dividend and Directorships

May 28, 2024 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Recticel (GB:0NHV) has released an update.

At Recticel’s Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting, all agenda items were approved including a EUR 0.31 per share dividend payment and various directorial appointments and reappointments. Key financial decisions encompassed the approval of annual accounts, allocation of results, and directors’ remuneration policies for 2024. Additionally, the issuance of a new stock option plan for executives was authorized.

For further insights into GB:0NHV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.