Recticel (BRU:RECT) Price Target Decreased by 6.80% to 12.85

The average one-year price target for Recticel (BRU:RECT) has been revised to 12.85 / share. This is an decrease of 6.80% from the prior estimate of 13.79 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.38% from the latest reported closing price of 8.49 / share.

Recticel Maintains 3.65% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.65%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Recticel. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RECT is 0.05%, a decrease of 26.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.50% to 2,535K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 555K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RECT by 13.88% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 302K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 275K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 243K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RECT by 17.40% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 217K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing a decrease of 303.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RECT by 85.02% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.