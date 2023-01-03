Personal Finance

Recruiters Warn that Advisors Are Unhappy

January 03, 2023 — 03:25 pm EST

While many advisors are already making the move from wirehouses to RIAs and independent shops, recruiters expect that activity to pick up this year. That was the conclusion of a recent presentation put on by Fidelity which featured advisor recruiting professionals. The panel included Jodie Papike, president of Cross-Search, Ryan Shanks, co-founder and CEO of FA Match, and Louis Diamond, president of Diamond Consulting. The trio urged all advisory firms to review their recruiting and retention strategies this year, or “risk being left behind in a rapidly evolving and increasingly competitive industry.” Papike warned, “From my point of view as a recruiter, I can tell you that there are a lot of firms that are making massive missteps in how they are recruiting and retaining advisors. They have not kept up their service levels, and so, many advisors are feeling like they aren’t being supported or serviced at the level they need and expect.” This comes as a new report from Cerulli Associates indicated that many broker-dealers are finding it difficult to generate growth in advisor affiliations as independent firms become more popular among advisors. Advisors identified several challenges of operating at wirehouses, including insufficient staffing support, changes to compensation, and imposed minimums for new clients. The Fidelity panel predicted that the movement of advisors will continue to accelerate in the years ahead.

Finsum:According to three advisor recruiters and a new report from Cerulli Associates, advisors are unhappy at wirehouses due to insufficient staffing support, changes to compensation, and imposed minimums for new clients.

