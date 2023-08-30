Recruiter.com Group (RCRT) Price Target Increased by 1400.00% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) has been revised to 15.30 / share. This is an increase of 1,400.00% from the prior estimate of 1.02 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 805.33% from the latest reported closing price of 1.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Recruiter.com Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCRT is 0.00%, an increase of 38.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.25% to 314K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 129K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 15.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCRT by 71.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 66K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 58K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCRT by 30.15% over the last quarter.

Brown Brothers Harriman holds 38K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 38K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 94.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCRT by 1,768.89% over the last quarter.

Recruiter.com Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Recruiter.com is an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology and services to both large and small businesses. With AI and video technology, and the world's largest network of recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap recruiting that flexes with hiring needs.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.