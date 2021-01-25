Recruiter SThree's profit beats estimates; resumes dividend

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Recruiter SThree Plc STEMS.L said on Monday its annual profit nearly halved, but the company still managed to beat market expectations and resumed dividend as a recovery in the United States offset a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK-based SThree, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering and tech sector, also said its chief financial officer, Alex Smith, would be stepping down from the board after spending twelve years in the role.

