Recruiter SThree's first-half permanent net fees drop

June 20 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree STEMS.L on Tuesday reported a drop in its permanent net fees, dented by employer caution and tough market conditions, especially in the United States.

SThree, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering, and tech sectors, said its permanent net fees for the half year ended May 31 dropped 16.3% to 38.6 million pounds ($49.31 million), on a reported basis.

The London-based company's overall net fees stood at 208.6 million pounds, compared with 203.1 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7824 pounds)

