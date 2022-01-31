Recruiter SThree's annual profit nearly doubles on hiring boom

Jan 31 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree Plc STEMS.L reported a 99% rise in annual profit on Monday, helped by a red-hot job market as companies rush to fill-up vacancies post lockdowns.

The company, which specialises in hiring in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics sectors, said adjusted pretax profit was 60 million pounds ($80.5 million) for the 12 months ended Nov. 30, compared with 30.1 million pounds reported a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7450 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

