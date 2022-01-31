Recruiter SThree's annual profit nearly doubles on hiring boom

Contributor
Amna Karimi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

British recruiting firm SThree Plc reported a 99% rise in annual profit on Monday, helped by a red-hot job market as companies rush to fill-up vacancies post lockdowns.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree Plc STEMS.L reported a 99% rise in annual profit on Monday, helped by a red-hot job market as companies rush to fill-up vacancies post lockdowns.

The company, which specialises in hiring in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics sectors, said adjusted pretax profit was 60 million pounds ($80.5 million) for the 12 months ended Nov. 30, compared with 30.1 million pounds reported a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7450 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters