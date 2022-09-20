Recruiter SThree sees annual profit topping expectations

Contributor
Amna Karimi Reuters
Published

British recruiting firm SThree Plc forecast a higher-than-expected annual profit on Tuesday, helped by continued demand for hiring in the science, technology and related sectors.

The company, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering and tech sectors, said it expects profit before tax for the year ended Nov. 30 to be at least 7% ahead of market expectations.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

