Recruiter SThree sees annual profit topping expectations

Sept 20 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree Plc STEMS.L forecast a higher-than-expected annual profit on Tuesday, helped by continued demand for hiring in the science, technology and related sectors.

The company, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering and tech sectors, said it expects profit before tax for the year ended Nov. 30 to be at least 7% ahead of market expectations.

