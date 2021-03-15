Recruiter SThree returns to pre-COVID levels on U.S., pharma hiring

March 15 (Reuters) - Recruiter SThree STEMS.L on Monday said its first-quarter performance had returned to pre-pandemic levels and exceeded its expectations, boosted by a recovery in its U.S. business and hiring in the pharmaceutical sector.

Group net fees for the quarter stood at 75.5 million pounds ($105.05 million), compared with 74.7 million pounds a year ago, the company said. SThree has not used the UK government's coronavirus aid so far and does not intend to do so, the company said.

($1 = 0.7187 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

