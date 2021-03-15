US Markets

Recruiter SThree returns to pre-COVID levels on U.S., pharma hiring

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

Recruiter SThree on Monday said its first-quarter performance had returned to pre-pandemic levels and exceeded its expectations, boosted by a recovery in its U.S. business and hiring in the pharmaceutical sector.

March 15 (Reuters) - Recruiter SThree STEMS.L on Monday said its first-quarter performance had returned to pre-pandemic levels and exceeded its expectations, boosted by a recovery in its U.S. business and hiring in the pharmaceutical sector.

Group net fees for the quarter stood at 75.5 million pounds ($105.05 million), compared with 74.7 million pounds a year ago, the company said. SThree has not used the UK government's coronavirus aid so far and does not intend to do so, the company said.

($1 = 0.7187 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular