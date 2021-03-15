US Markets

Recruiter SThree returns to pre-COVID levels on U.S., German boost

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

Recruiter SThree said on Monday its first-quarter performance had returned to pre-pandemic levels, with growth in top market Germany, a recovery in the U.S. business and pharmaceutical hiring helping it exceed expectations.

Adds CEO and analyst comment, background

March 15 (Reuters) - Recruiter SThree STEMS.L said on Monday its first-quarter performance had returned to pre-pandemic levels, with growth in top market Germany, a recovery in the U.S. business and pharmaceutical hiring helping it exceed expectations.

While the pandemic led to job cuts in several sectors, including leisure and hospitality, new roles also emerged as pharmaceutical companies pumped cash into drug and vaccine development.

SThree's net fees for the quarter stood at 75.5 million pounds ($105.05 million), compared with 74.7 million pounds a year ago, it said.

Net fees in SThree's life sciences services jumped 14%, with growth in its German market also driving an improvement in the London-listed company's order book from the end of 2020.

"While further volatility is likely as our markets emerge from the pandemic in different ways, our strategy and purpose means we are very well-placed," Chief Executive Officer Mark Dorman said.

SThree also said its financial position remains strong, and it has not used the UK government's coronavirus aid so far and does not intend to do so.

In January, the company had said it would resume dividend payments.

Analysts at Liberum, who raised their price target on SThree to 500 pence from 475 pence, said the company's growth prospects were "excellent" and that it remains one of the brokerage's top picks.

($1 = 0.7187 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular