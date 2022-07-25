Recruiter SThree half-year profit, revenue surge on hiring boom

Contributors
Amna Karimi Reuters
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

British recruiter SThree Plc reported on Monday a jump in its first-half revenue and operating profit, supported by strong hiring demand and as people move jobs in a competitive market.

Adds details, background

July 25 (Reuters) - British recruiter SThree Plc STEMS.L reported on Monday a jump in its first-half revenue and operating profit, supported by strong hiring demand and as people move jobs in a competitive market.

The global hiring sector has seen a boom as recruiters benefit from soaring wage inflation, increased fee rates resulting from the high demand and short supply of candidates.

SThree, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering and tech sectors, said adjusted operating profit for the period ended May 31 stood at 44.6 million pounds ($53.39 million), as compared with 28.1 million pounds last year.

"The macro challenges that we face globally - the need for digital transformation, climate change, supply chain disruption - drive an ever-increasing need for people with STEM skills," Chief Executive Officer Timo Lehne said in a statement.

The London-headquartered company saw a 25% rise in group net fees in the first half of the year, while revenue came in at 772.2 million pounds, up 27% year-on-year.

SThree's peers Hays HAYS.L and PageGroup PAGE.L also reported a jump in their quarterly earnings.

($1 = 0.8354 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters