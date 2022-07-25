Recruiter SThree half-year operating profit surges

July 25 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree Plc STEMS.L posted on Monday a 58% surge in its half-year operating profit, supported by strong hiring demand and as people move jobs in a competitive market.

SThree, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering and tech sectors, said adjusted operating profit for the period ended May 31 stood at 44.6 million pounds ($53.39 million), as compared with 28.1 million pounds reported last year.

($1 = 0.8354 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

