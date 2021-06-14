Recruiter SThree half-year income rises; appoints new CFO

June 14 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree Plc STEMS.L on Monday posted a rise in half-year net fees, as a ramp-up in vaccinations and re-opening of some economies encouraged many companies to accelerate their recruiting in key markets.

SThree, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering, and tech sector, also appointed Andrew Beach as its new chief financial officer, who will be formally appointed to the board on July 15.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

