Recruiter SThree forecasts higher annual profit

June 20 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree Plc STEMS.L forecast on Monday a higher annual profit after posting a rise in half-year net fees, as the reopening of economies encouraged companies to accelerate recruitments in key markets.

SThree, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering, and tech sectors, said profit before tax for the 12 months to Nov. 30 will be at least 5% ahead of market consensus.

