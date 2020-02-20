Recruiter Staffline CEO resigns after flurry of profit warnings

Adds detail on debt, background

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Recruiter Staffline STAF.L said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Chris Pullen has resigned from its board as a review of its balance sheet led to another profit warning late last month.

The company said in January that annual adjusted profit was expected to be materially below its prior forecast. It had issued three profit warnings in 2019.

Its finance head Mike Watts had quit after it issued the third profit alarm in December.

"The company remains in constructive dialogue with its lenders and the board expects to reach agreement with respect to revised terms that will remove the risk of covenant issues," the company said, as it explores options to trim its debt.

Pullen has been with the company for five years. He initially led mergers and acquisitions and was made finance chief in June 2016. He took the top job in January 2018.

He will continue to carry out his duties until the company finds a new CEO, Staffline said in a statement.

