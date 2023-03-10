Recruiter Robert Walters says founder, CEO to step down

March 10, 2023 — 02:15 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Adds details on chief executive designate, results

March 10 (Reuters) - Recruiter Robert Walters RWA.L said on Friday that its founder and chief executive, Robert Walters, has decided to retire and will step down from the board on April 27 after 38 years at the group.

The company, which specialises in recruitment of staff in legal, accountants and tech sectors, said it has appointed group insider Toby Fowlston as its CEO designate.

It also reported an 8% rise in operating profit for the year ended Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.