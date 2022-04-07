Recruiter Robert Walters quarterly net fee income jumps 27%

April 7 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm Robert Walters Plc RWA.L reported on Thursday a 27% jump in its first-quarter net fee income, helped by strong performance in Asia Pacific and Europe as clients ramped up hiring after economies reopened gradually.

The staffing specialist, which operates in more than 30 countries, said its net fee income rose to 98.4 million pounds ($128.77 million) in the first quarter ended March 31 from 77.3 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7642 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)

