Recruiter Robert Walters' quarterly income slumps as pandemic dents hiring

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Robert Walters Plc RWA.L said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net fee income fell 24% as the British recruiter continued to battle a hiring slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which operates in more than 30 countries, said its net fee income fell to 71.4 million pounds ($96.75 million) for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from 94.2 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7380 pounds)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

