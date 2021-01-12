Recruiter Robert Walters' quarterly income slumps as pandemic dents hiring

Robert Walters Plc said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net fee income fell 24% as the British recruiter continued to battle a hiring slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which operates in more than 30 countries, said its net fee income fell to 71.4 million pounds ($96.75 million) for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from 94.2 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7380 pounds)

