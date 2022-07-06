Recruiter Robert Walters expects annual profit ahead of market view

July 6 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm Robert Walters RWA.L on Wednesday predicted full-year profit above market expectations after posting a 26% jump in its second-quarter net fee income amid a recovery in permanent hirings globally.

The company also said its non-executive chair Ron Mobed has decided to step down on July 15.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)

